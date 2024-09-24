Cardiff Capital Region Becomes Accredited Real Living Wage Employer

Cardiff Capital Region (CCR) has become accredited as a Real Living Wage employer by the Living Wage Foundation.

The Real Living Wage accreditation formally recognises CCR’s existing commitment to fair pay and driving inclusive economic growth.

The real Living Wage is the only UK wage rate based on the cost of living. In Wales, more than a tenth of all workers (12.9%) earn less than they need to get by, with around 161,000 jobs paying less than the real Living Wage.

CCR is also a tenant in Cardiff University’s sbarc|spark, Wales’ first Living Wage building which means all tenants are obliged to pay the real Living Wage to employees and onsite contractors.

Kellie Beirne, CCR’s Chief Executive, said:

“Fair economic opportunity is central to CCR’s ambitions to foster good growth across our Region. Our accreditation as a real Living Wage employer formally recognises our long-standing commitment to ensuring fair wages within our organisation, a milestone that sets the standard for businesses across our Region. “By transitioning to a Corporate Joint Committee, CCR has gained new powers and responsibilities as an independent public body which has made formal accreditation possible, allowing us to carve our own identity and mature as an organisation. This will lay the groundwork for us to build upon our wider vision of regional prosperity.”

Councillor Huw Thomas, Leader of Cardiff Council and Deputy Chair, CCR Committee, added:

“I am pleased that Cardiff Capital Region has gained the real Living Wage Accreditation. Since becoming a public body earlier this year, CCR’s commitment and determination to further fairer working in our Region aligns with Cardiff Council, which was the first capital city to become a real Living Wage City in 2019. “As Chair of the Cardiff Real Living Wage Steering Group and Action Team, I’m an advocate for fair wages, which keep money within our local economy. After the Steering Group was recognised as ‘Local Champions’ at the Living Wage Champions Awards ceremony this summer, I’m glad to see further progress being made to strengthen the commitment to fair pay across the City Region.”

Councillor John Spanswick, Leader of Bridgend County Borough Council and Portfolio Lead for Economic Inclusion, said:

“This is a very welcome pivotal move by the CCR team and it augurs well for future growth across the Region. Economic inclusion is the watchword for our ambitions to be a fairer and more prosperous Region. “By shining a spotlight on this issue we are taking determined steps to support our colleagues and demonstrate how valued everyone is.”

Katherine Chapman, Director of the Living Wage Foundation, said: