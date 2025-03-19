Cardiff Capital Region Begins Public Consultation on Shaping Transport Provision in South East Wales

Cardiff Capital Region (CCR), the regional body made up of the ten local authorities in South East Wales, is consulting with the public and wider stakeholders on its draft Regional Transport Plan (RTP).

Residents and visitors across CCR are invited to review the plan and its vision, objectives and policies.

CCR’s goal is to build a Competitive, Connected, and Resilient Region. The vision for the RTP is to establish an efficient, affordable, low-carbon transport network that enhances quality of life, fosters shared prosperity, and supports a carbon-neutral region where walking and cycling are favoured for shorter journeys and includes decarbonisation of the transport network.

Now, the public is invited to have its say in consultation, with responses helping to shape the future of transport in the region.

The consultation asks residents, businesses, and stakeholders to share their views through an online survey, webinar and a series of ‘pop-up’ events.

Cllr Andrew Morgan OBE, Chair of CCR's Regional Transport Sub-Committee and the Leader of Rhondda Cynon Taf County Borough Council, said:

“CCR has already invested millions in Metro improvements and led the way on low-emission transport. “But transport isn’t just about getting from A to B, it’s about unlocking opportunities, connecting businesses, creating jobs, and making our communities stronger and fairer. “Our Regional Transport Plan will help us deliver a greener, smarter, and more inclusive transport network that supports economic growth and tackles climate challenge. We need to hear from those who use, or want to use, regional transport, so we encourage people to join in the conversation”.

Responses can be given by visiting: https://regionaltransportplanccr.wales/