Cardiff Capital Region Selects Businesses for Accelerated Growth Programme

Cardiff Capital Region (CCR) has announced the 12 businesses selected to participate in its Accelerator Growth Programme.

The programme is an intensive business incubator providing tailored support to high growth potential businesses.

Delivered by Grant Thornton LLP and delivery partners Business in Focus and Cardiff Metropolitan School of Business, the Accelerated Growth Programme is part of CCR’s Business Growth Programme, supporting business development through bespoke workshops, mentoring, and the facilitation of strategic partnerships.

Nearly 80 companies have accessed support through the wider Business Growth Programme across three cohorts taking place in Cardiff, Merthyr Tydfil, and Bridgend. The following 12 businesses have been selected from these cohorts to take part in the Accelerated Growth Programme:

Renewable Temporary Power Ltd

Codiance

Near Me Now

Arcanum

Cotton Mouton Diagnostics (CMD)

Fleet EV

Microchip Tech

Pryme

i2C Pharma Services

Comgem

GuestTalk

Prizsm

The selection criteria was based upon the high growth potential of each company and their commitment to scale up their business in the Cardiff Capital Region. Each business operates within CCR’s priority clusters – creative industries, cybersecurity, MedTech, net zero, fintech, and compound semiconductors.

The Business Growth Programme is jointly funded by CCR and the UK Government Shared Prosperity Fund as part of the Cluster Development and Growth Programme.