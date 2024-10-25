Cardiff Capital Region Has ‘Optimism, Courage and Ambition’ for the Future

“We’re not on hold” – that was the message to Cardiff Business Club from Kellie Beirne, CEO of Cardiff Capital Region.

The latest event in the club’s calendar saw keynote addresses from Kellie along with Kevin Gardiner, Managing Director of Rothschild & Co and chair of the recently-launched Regional Growth Board, a key Advisory Board of the South East Wales Corporate Joint Committee (CJC).

The sell-out audience at The Classroom restaurant at Cardiff and Vale College heard from Kevin on the geopolitical landscape, including the upcoming Budget, the US election and the Ukraine and Middle East conflicts, and their impacts on economic confidence.

“The glass is half-full,” he said. “This is not the 1930s – it’s not even the 1970s.”

And they heard from Kellie on CCR’s vision and aspirations for the region moving forward.

She said:

“We're not on hold. We have to self-determine – we have to be on the front foot and shape our own destiny. And come what may in the Budget next week, I think we've got a plan that's sustainable. It's the right plan, whatever the weather. “And I think the results that we've shown to date are really demonstrative of that.”

Business News Wales spoke to Kellie about the highlights of her keynote speech.

Kevin grew up in Ely, Cardiff, and studied at Glan Ely Comprehensive, UWC Atlantic College, the London School of Economics and Cambridge University.

He spoke to Business News Wales about the focus of the Regional Growth Board on improving economic wellbeing and how the macroeconomic outlook may impact that.



Paul Thorburn, secretary of Cardiff Business Club, said: “I've been secretary of Cardiff Business Club for the best part of six years and I think this is possibly one of the best events we have had. It’s the first time we've ever had two speakers and they blended together fabulously.

“Kevin gave an overview of the global economy and brought it back to Cardiff. And then Kellie put it into the context of the local economy, talking about how the region is trying to grasp the opportunities that are there, although perhaps sometimes we don't think they are. There was a lot of positivity to tonight’s keynotes.”

The next event in the club’s calendar will be the CBI Annual Dinner 2024 in Partnership with Cardiff Business Club. This is due to be held on 28 November 28 between 6:30pm and 10:30pm at Sophia Hall, Cardiff.

The event will include a fireside chat hosted by CBI President Rupert Soames OBE with First Minister Eluned Morgan and Secretary of State for Wales, Jo Stevens.

Tickets are available at Cardiff Business Club | CBI Wales Annual Dinner 2024

The final event of the year will be on December 16 between 12pm and 3pm at Sophia Gardens, Cardiff, where the guest speaker will be Stuart George, Managing Director of Bute Energy.

Tickets are available at Cardiff Business Club | December Event – Guest Speaker Stuart George, Bute Energy