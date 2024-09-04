Contact the Author:

About the author

Cardiff Business Club is, and always has been, connecting organisations and sharing inspiration via our members and our world class speakers.

Established in 1912, their objective has always been simple: to offer an environment where members can connect with decision makers from across the private, public and charitable sectors to support and promote their businesses.

 

 View Profile Page
4 September 2024

CARDIFF BUSINESS CLUB

Cardiff Business Club Kicks Off New Season with Focus on Cricket in the Capital

Share 0
Tweet 0
Share 0


Cardiff Business Club kicked off its new season of events with an insight into the future of cricket in the capital.

Keynote speaker Mark Rhydderch-Roberts, Chair of Glamorgan County Cricket Club, highlighted the opportunities which lie ahead for the club, including potential investment in The Hundred.

Stakes in the eight Hundred teams – including Glamorgan’s team, Welsh Fire – are due to be sold this autumn, and investors are expected to be in place for the 2025 season. The hosts of the eight teams will be given a 51% share, which they can sell or keep, with the remaining 49% in each team sold by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB).

Business News WalesCardiff Business Club’s media partner – spoke to Mark Rhydderch-Roberts about ambitious plans for the club and its city-centre home, Sophia Gardens:

Cardiff Business Club’s season is set to continue on September 24th at Sophia Gardens with a dinner and lecture from British rowing coxswain Harry Brightmore, now an Olympic and two-time world champion. Harry won a gold medal in Paris as part of the Great Britain eight at this summer’s Olympics.

Harry will speak about his Olympic experience as well as his wider career to date and his aspirations.

For more details and to book a ticket visit https://www.cardiffbusinessclub.org/event/228/harry-brightmore



More from Cardiff Business Club:
Cardiff Business Club
30 August 2024

Cardiff Business Club – How Connection and Innovation Can Boost Business Growth
Cardiff Business Club
29 July 2024

New Sponsor Unveiled for Cardiff Business Club
Cardiff Business Club
18 July 2024

Cardiff Business Club Announces Business News Wales as New PR and Communications Partner

More Stories from Cardiff Business Club:

Business News Wales //