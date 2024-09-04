Cardiff Business Club Kicks Off New Season with Focus on Cricket in the Capital

Cardiff Business Club kicked off its new season of events with an insight into the future of cricket in the capital.

Keynote speaker Mark Rhydderch-Roberts, Chair of Glamorgan County Cricket Club, highlighted the opportunities which lie ahead for the club, including potential investment in The Hundred.

Stakes in the eight Hundred teams – including Glamorgan’s team, Welsh Fire – are due to be sold this autumn, and investors are expected to be in place for the 2025 season. The hosts of the eight teams will be given a 51% share, which they can sell or keep, with the remaining 49% in each team sold by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB).

Business News Wales – Cardiff Business Club’s media partner – spoke to Mark Rhydderch-Roberts about ambitious plans for the club and its city-centre home, Sophia Gardens:

Cardiff Business Club’s season is set to continue on September 24th at Sophia Gardens with a dinner and lecture from British rowing coxswain Harry Brightmore, now an Olympic and two-time world champion. Harry won a gold medal in Paris as part of the Great Britain eight at this summer’s Olympics.

Harry will speak about his Olympic experience as well as his wider career to date and his aspirations.

For more details and to book a ticket visit https://www.cardiffbusinessclub.org/event/228/harry-brightmore