Cardiff Business Club Announces Business News Wales as New PR and Communications Partner

Cardiff Business Club has confirmed that Business News Wales will be its new PR and communications partner for the Club's exciting new season in September 2024.

This strategic partnership marks a significant milestone in the Club’s mission to enhance its digital presence and improve its engagement with the business community.

Under this new collaboration, Business News Wales will manage all PR and news releases for Cardiff Business Club in the build up to each event. In addition, the Welsh independent media firm will create a video of each event, including an interview with each guest speaker.

The partnership will also introduce a new weekly email newsletter with Cardiff Business Club as a leading sponsor, delivering the latest news, event updates, and exclusive content directly to subscribers’ inboxes. The newsletter is designed to keep members and the wider business community informed and engaged with the Club's activities as well as other news from the capital.

A dedicated section on the Business News Wales website, called Cardiff Business, will provide a comprehensive platform for sharing news, events, and insights related to business activity in the Welsh capital. The new section will also serve as a central hub to promote future Club events, offering valuable resources and information to the business community.

Phil Jardine, Chairman of Cardiff Business Club, said: “We are excited to work with the team at Business News Wales, who offer the club something extra in terms of reach and PR support. This partnership will significantly enhance our ability to connect with new and existing members and the wider business community, ensuring that our events and initiatives receive the attention they deserve.”

Paul Thorburn , Secretary of Cardiff Business Club, said:

“This partnership with Business News Wales is a significant step forward for Cardiff Business Club. Their expertise and reach will enable us to communicate more effectively with our members and the wider business community, ensuring that our messages are heard, and our events are well attended.”

Mark Powney, Managing Director of Business News Wales, said:

“We are delighted to be partnering with Cardiff Business Club. Our goal is to provide comprehensive PR support and create a platform that highlights the Club’s events and initiatives. We look forward to working closely with the Club to enhance its presence and impact in the business community.”

The new season for Cardiff Business Club will start in September 2024, featuring a series of high-profile events, networking opportunities, and thought leadership sessions.

Existing Club members and the wider business community are encouraged to stay tuned for further updates and to subscribe to the new weekly email newsletter for the latest news and insights.