Cardiff Business Awards Winners Spotlight – Kean Pearce

The Cardiff Business Awards 2024 celebrated the outstanding achievements of businesses and individuals who are shaping the future of Cardiff’s economy. In this series of interviews we spotlight the winners, sharing their stories and celebrating their contributions. Among this year’s winners is Kean Pearce , representing Lunia 3D, who was honoured with the Young Business Person of the Year Award

How does your business contribute to Cardiff's community, and what impact do you hope to have on the local economy or society?

At Lunia 3D, our mission is to make 3D printing accessible to everyone in Cardiff. We don't just offer a service; we educate our customers on the full potential of 3D printing and show them how it can benefit their own work and projects. By breaking down complex technology and making it easy to understand, we empower businesses and individuals to see how 3D printing can enhance their processes, reduce costs, and drive innovation. Through workshops and personalized guidance, we aim to build a community that recognizes the value of 3D printing, helping Cardiff stay at the forefront of technology and manufacturing.

Are there any emerging trends or innovations in your field that you believe will transform business in Cardiff?

Yes, two key trends are reshaping 3D printing. The first is sustainable manufacturing-more companies are seeking eco-friendly materials and practices, which aligns well with Cardiff's push for sustainability. The second is local manufacturing; 3D printing lets businesses create products closer to home, helping Cardiff companies become less dependent on global supply chains and supporting a more resilient local economy.

What keeps you motivated during tough times? Are there any lessons you'd share about resilience and adaptability?

Starting Lunia 3D in a garden shed during COVID taught me to embrace challenges. What keeps me going is knowing our work makes a real impact. My advice: always look for the opportunity in every setback, stay open to change, and remember that challenges are often the best learning experiences.

What advice would you give to budding entrepreneurs or professionals in Cardiff who are inspired by your journey?

Don't be afraid to stray from the path of your goals. My goals looked very different 3-4 years ago, but through experimenting and adapting, I found what truly worked for Lunia 3D and what needed to be set aside. Be open to change, test different ideas, and see where they take you. Sometimes, the most valuable growth happens when you step off the planned path.