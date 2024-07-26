Car Park Set to Close for Regeneration Works

Works are due to start on the final phase of the South Quay Development in Pembroke.

This project includes a visitor attraction, new library and café, restored and enhanced historic gardens within the burgage plots and the Pembroke Hwb, offering support services and community facilities to Pembroke and the south of the county.

Due to the extensive works there will be a requirement to close South Quay Car Park from Monday, 12th August to allow for construction works to begin on the South Quay regeneration projects.

Access will be maintained to the slipway with the road being diverted to follow the railings to the river side of the Car Park.

To facilitate these works the public toilets located at South Quay will be also be closed from Monday, 12th August, with alternative facilities available at The Commons and Main Street.

Enhanced public toilet facilities with be provided for within the new development.

Cllr Rhys Sinnett, Cabinet Member for Residents’ Services said: