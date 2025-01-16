Caerphilly Based EverTrek Announces Appointment of Rhys David as CEO

EverTrek, the multi award winning adventure travel provider, has today announced the appointment of Rhys David as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

Rhys brings with him over 20 years’ experience in leadership, and a proven track record of driving innovation and building high performance teams, both in the UK and globally.

Before joining EverTrek, Rhys spent several years as the Chief Product and Technology Officer (CTO) for Alcumus, the global market leader in technology-led risk management and compliance solutions. Here he was responsible for the company’s global product and technology functions.

Prior to his time at Alcumus, Rhys founded and established Credas, a leading provider of digital identity verification services, where he built and led the business to early growth. Before launching Credas, Rhys held the role of Head of Business Intelligence for comparison site, Go.Compare.

Launched in 2017, Caerphilly-based EverTrek is renowned for its expertly curated adventure travel experiences, from Himalayan treks in Nepal to remote expeditions around the world. Earlier this year, the company secured its first equity investment, a £1.3m co-investment from the British Business Bank’s Investment Fund for Wales, helping it to create new skilled jobs and establish a second small office in Hereford.

As EverTrek’s CEO, Rhys will lead the business into its next phase of expansion while continuing its commitment to delivering life-changing travel experiences for adventure enthusiasts worldwide.

Andy Moore, EverTrek’s Founder, said on Rhys’ appointment:

“We are thrilled to welcome Rhys as our new CEO, his previous experience in growing high performing businesses makes him the perfect leader to guide EverTrek into a new chapter of growth. Under his leadership, we’re confident that the team will continue to thrive, while inspiring adventurers around the globe to partner with us for life changing experiences.”

Rhys said on his appointment:

“I am excited to be joining EverTrek – it’s such an inspiring business and Andy and the team have built a fantastic business since it was launched several years ago. The adventure travel sector has seen tremendous growth over the last decade and is set to continue on this trajectory. The so-called ‘experience economy’, is gathering huge momentum, where people are placing more emphasis on memories over physical goods. EverTrek can help people reach these goals by creating memorable experiences, whether this is reaching Everest Base Camp or climbing Mount Kilimanjaro. There are so many opportunities available to the business and I’m excited to support the team in capitalising on these areas and take EverTrek to the next level.”

