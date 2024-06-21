Business Leaders Raise Charity Money with Sea to Summit Snowdon Challenge

Two business leaders from Wales have raised more than £6,000 by completing the Sea to Summit Snowdon challenge.

Sarah Williams-Gardener, Co-chair of Business Beats Cancer Cymru and Chair of Fintech Wales, joined forces with Louise O’Shea, CFC’s Group Chief Executive Officer, to form a wider team who together cycled 16km, hiked 16km and kayaked 4km to reach the summit in one day.

The team was fundraising for Business Beats Cancer Cymru, in aid of Cancer Research UK. All money raised will help fund the lifesaving Cancer Research UK projects already taking place across Wales.

The board of directors which manage Business Beats Cancer Cymru raised more than £55,000 in November during their first gala dinner event hosted at the Principality Stadium. The next gala dinner event is pencilled in for Thursday 6 February 2025.

Sarah said:

“Having survived this indiscriminate disease myself, I hope to inspire those currently going through treatment that there are more adventures to be enjoyed. By undertaking this awesome challenge, the money we’ve raised will fund leading edge research across Welsh projects, ultimately helping more people survive and thrive.”

