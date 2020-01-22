Business Helps Children to Learn About Their Local Environment

A Welsh building firm manager has delivered a speech about his latest housing development to a demanding audience – not councillors, but local schoolchildren.

Simon Hughes, Development Manager for Bellway Wales, spoke to 300 children at Undy Primary School, telling them all about Bellway’s Greystone Meadows development less than a mile from their school.

Simon gave two presentations: one for nursery to Year 2 children and one for Years 3 to 6.

He said:

“The staff and children were great – interested in everything about their local new housing development and the building industry generally. “I really enjoyed the experience, and it made me think afresh about where we build and how we build and about issues that really matter to us, like being green and encouraging equality.”

Simon’s presentation covered:

The history and geography of the Undy site and why it is a good place to build new homes for local people.

‘Green’ considerations and Bellway’s approach to sustainable development and making the houses more climate friendly.

The huge range of jobs with Bellway and encouraging work equality – particularly in getting more girls into jobs traditionally done by boys.

“It’s lovely to feel we are helping to educate the next generation,” Simon said. “Especially when you consider that some of these children may eventually live in the houses we’re building.”

Ruth Kirkman, a year three and four class teacher, said:

“The children really enjoyed the presentation, especially when they were asked questions and were given a toy bat if they answered correctly. “At the moment, a lot of our lessons are based around the changes that Undy is undergoing. Simon’s presentation was really useful to the children as they are currently working on a project which involves writing a news report about the new homes. “The talk was very informative and gave the children an important lesson about how the land around them is changing and how housebuilders treat the environment.”

Bellway is building two, three and four-bedroom homes in a variety of styles at Greystone Meadows. Prices for homes currently available start at £272,995 for a three-bedroom semi-detached house.