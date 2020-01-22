Deadline for Finance Awards Wales 2020 Extended

There has been a surge in nominations for the awards showcasing the best in Welsh Finance talent.

The deadline for the third annual Finance Awards Wales has been extended until Friday 24th January, due to an unprecedented high volume of nominations.

These are the first and only awards to recognise the accomplishments of professionals in the finance sector in Wales.

With 15 awards available to enter, from Financial Controller and Young Finance Director of the Year to Corporate Finance Team of the Year, there are a wide array of industries and sectors to place nominations in.

The well-respected judging panel is headed by Ken Poole, Head of Economic Development at City of Cardiff Council. Emma Peterson, Mike Fowler, Group Finance Director, Leekes Retail and Leisure Group and Mark Tweed, Group CFO, Propel Finance return for their third year, but are also joined with some new judges for this year.

Support for the awards is thriving too, with principal sponsor Recruit 121 delighted to be part of a ceremony that celebrates the achievements of finance professionals in Wales. Metro Bank, Grant Thornton UK, ACCA and ICAEW are also in the line-up of key sponsors.

Finance Awards Wales is designed to recognise, attract and invest in the talented finance professionals working in Wales. With just a handful of days left until the extension is over, there is still time to place your nominations ahead of a glittering ceremony in Cardiff’s City Hall on Friday 15th May 2020.

The closing date for nominations is midnight on Friday 24th January 2020 and shortlisted nominees will be announced in the Spring.

Visit the website www.financeawardswales.com for details of how to nominate.