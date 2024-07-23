Bus Company Provides Impromptu Wedding Travel for Bride

Bus and coach operator Adventure Travel was surprised to find a wedding bride in full wedding gear waiting to board the C1 bus service in Cardiff.

Bride to be Kate, from Cardiff, and her bridesmaids boarded the popular CrossCity C1 bus service in Cardiff to get to the church. One of the bridesmaids was a wheelchair user, which influenced Kate’s decision to use the C1 bus route, which is operated by large single buses with plenty of space on-board, including a dedicated bay for wheelchair users.

The affordable wedding transport was driven by Adventure Travel driver Tom, who Kate wrote in to commend after the wedding had taken place.

“He went above and beyond for us and made our special day unique, even allowing us to stop for some pictures with our photographer” Kate explains. “The C1 will forever now be our party bus – thank you from the bottom of our hearts.”

Adam Keen, Managing Director at Adventure Travel said: