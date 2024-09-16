Browne Jacobson Announces Key Partner Appointment to Further Grow Welsh Private Sector Practice

UK and Ireland law firm Browne Jacobson has announced the appointment of partner Christian Farrow to its Corporate team, based in Cardiff.

Christian joins from Acuity Law and has a broad corporate practice, with extensive experience advising on public and private M&A, joint ventures, management incentivisation arrangements, equity investments and fundraisings.

With a career spanning more than 20 years, Christian has been involved in many of Wales’ most significant transactions in recent years and has experience across a range of sectors including clean energy, insurance and financial services, manufacturing and training and education.

Christian’s appointment comes at a time of continued rapid expansion for Browne Jacobson’s Cardiff office, following the recent appointment of Corporate partner Tom Saunderson. Since its opening by office co-founders Tim Edds and Laura Hughes in July 2023, it has more than tripled in size with further appointments in the various teams to be announced, its visionary plan to bring Browne Jacobson’s full service offering and sector expertise to the Welsh market continues apace.

Richard Cox, Partner and Head of Browne Jacobson’s national Corporate team, said:

“This is an exciting time for our Browne Jacobson’s Corporate team. Christian is a highly respected lawyer with a breadth of knowledge and experience. With recent appointments for our Welsh and Irish offices, we’re further bolstering our firm’s expertise to advise on complex corporate matters and we’re excited to see the role which Christian will play in developing this in Wales.” Christian Farrow, Partner at Browne Jacobson, said:

“What Browne Jacobson has achieved, not just in Wales but across the UK and Ireland has been truly impressive. They’re an ambitious firm with an exceptional client base and I’m thrilled to be joining at such an exciting time. The firm's reputation for combining quality service and expert advice with a genuine values-led approach is second to none and I’m very much looking forward to contributing to its growth strategy in Wales.”

Tim Edds, Partner and Head of Browne Jacobson’s Cardiff office said: