British Red Cross to Start Re-opening Charity Shops in Wales

The British Red Cross will be re-opening its charity shops in phases, following Welsh Government guidelines allowing non-essential retail to open.

Extensive new safety measures have been implemented by the charity to make sure its shops are safe for customers, volunteers and staff. In Wales, six of the charity's shops will be opening from 29 June: Aberystwyth, Cardiff, Chepstow, Llandovery, Monmouth and Swansea. To check and call ahead if your local shop is open, visit www.redcross.org.uk/shop/find-a-charity-shop.

In store physical distancing, quarantining of new donations, and personal protective equipment for staff and volunteers, are just some of the new measures being put into place to ensure the highest level of safety and wellbeing for all staff and visitors.

Buying and donating to British Red Cross shops helps support the charity’s work – helping people in crisis in the UK and around the world. Funds generated from items sold in the charity’s network of shops are especially vital right now, as the Red Cross supports some of the most vulnerable people affected by Covid-19.

British Red Cross volunteers and staff are putting kindness into action on the frontline to tackle coronavirus. To date, they have helped the NHS get 10,000 people home from hospital and settle safely back at home, distributed food to over 30,000 people, and have set up a national support line for people finding it hard to cope and to link them with additional support in their local area.

Paul Thompson, Director of Retail at the British Red Cross said: