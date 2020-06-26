PODCAST | VIDEO

PODCAST | VIDEOWales Business Review – Episode 17 Cardiff Cardiff Capital Region Home Page Original Content Podcasts Transport & Logistics SHARE Carwyn Jones , 26th June 2020 Welcome to this week's episode of the Wales Business Review. This week, host, former First Minister of Wales Carwyn Jones is joined by Akbar Al Baker who is the Group CEO of Qatar Airways and Secretary-General of Qatar National Tourism Council. <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>