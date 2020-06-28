Welsh Government Publishes First Results from Major New Covid-19 Survey

New research showing how people across Wales have been affected by the coronavirus crisis has been published for the first time.

The new monthly telephone version of the National Survey for Wales asked 3,000 people from across Wales questions on wellbeing and loneliness, employment, finances, food poverty, GP appointments, social care, and education to find out the how the pandemic has affected their lives.

Whilst the coronavirus crisis has brought unprecedented amounts of uncertainty the survey shows that people in Wales are generally happy with a good sense of community spirit, but are understandably more anxious than normal.

Key results from the May survey include:

93% of parents with a child at primary school and 85% of parents with a child at secondary school are content that the school is finding ways to support children with their learning.

75% of people say they are generally happy with 41% of people saying they had experienced anxiety during the period.

85% of people feel they belong to their local area (+13% from last year)

Four out of five working people say they would get full pay if self-isolating, and 44% say they can do most or all of their work from home.

Thanking those that participated in the survey Finance Minister Rebecca Evans said:

“This survey is invaluable as it provides us with a snapshot of how the lives of people from across Wales have been affected by the pandemic. Listening to these views will help us to make decisions based on sound evidence as we begin our road to recovery. “The challenges we have faced in the last few months have been unprecedented and there are still more to come as we begin to build back better. But the one thing that stands out through it all is the resilience of the Welsh people. I want to thank everyone for the strength they have shown and the willingness to take part in this research.”

