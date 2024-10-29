Brand New Series of Live Music Events to be Launched in Iconic Cardiff Park

More major international music artists will be heading to Cardiff from next summer with the launch of a brand-new series of outdoor live music events.

Subject to licence, Blackweir Live will debut with four headline gigs and with the capacity set at up to 35,000 people, it will be the city’s largest greenfield venue.

This iconic green space at Blackweir Fields alongside the River Taff is tipped to feature some of the biggest international touring artists with the four gigs for 2025 held across select weekends throughout summer. Dates and ticket details will be announced soon.

The launch of Blackweir Live as a new live music hotspot for the city is a partnership between Cardiff-based DEPOT Live (the live-events arm of Cardiff music venue, DEPOT) and UK promoters Cuffe and Taylor.

Over the past two years DEPOT and Cuffe and Taylor have presented almost 30 huge headlining shows at Cardiff Castle, and this year alone they welcomed 170,000 people to a series of concerts from headliners including Manic Street Preachers, Catfish and the Bottlemen, Avril Lavigne, Smashing Pumpkins, IDLES and Tom Grennan.

Prior to this, over the last seven years DEPOT has brought hundreds of acts to Cardiff further cementing the city’s appeal to artists and fans.

Nick Saunders, founder of DEPOT Live said:

“We're incredibly excited to launch these new outdoor events in Cardiff. The city has a rich musical heritage, and we are committed to contributing to that legacy by bringing world-class live music experiences right to the heart of it. Complementing our plans for more incredible acts at Cardiff Castle next year, the addition of these Blackweir Live events promises for a truly memorable summer of music in 2025.”

Cuffe and Taylor co-founder Peter Taylor said:

“Blackweir Live presents a very exciting opportunity to bring huge international artists to Cardiff. “We have a great relationship with DEPOT Live and the people of Cardiff and we look forward to enhancing that further in the years to come as we look to bring the very best in the world of music to perform in this beautiful city.”

Cabinet Member for Culture, Parks and Events, Cllr Jennifer Burke, said:

“The announcement of these new shows at Blackweir Fields, hot on the heels of the first ever Cardiff Music City Festival, show just how central live music is to Cardiff’s future, and with good reason. Music’s cultural value is undisputed, but it also generates in the region of £100 million a year for the economy and plays a significant role in making Cardiff the vibrant, creative city we all know and love.”

