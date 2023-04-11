Brand New Outdoor Food Court Planned for Former Dr Who Museum in Cardiff Bay

Brand New Outdoor Food Court Planned for Former Dr Who Museum in Cardiff Bay

The site of the former Dr Who museum in Cardiff Bay is to be transformed into an outdoor food court featuring six permanent shipping container kitchens, and two new bars.

Tiger Yard comes from the same team behind Cardiff’s successful entertainment venue, The DEPOT. A total of £650k is being invested into the site, creating up to 35 new jobs.

By using 25 rainbow-coloured shipping containers to create the bars, kitchens, toilet blocks and some seating areas, Tiger Yard will hold a total of 1,000 covers with a seating plan which includes three covered dining areas.

The plan is for the venue to be open Wednesday to Sunday, every week.

Peter Cro, Director at DEPOT Group explained:

“We are really excited about this opportunity to bring something different to Cardiff Bay, which has long been dominated by the bigger chains. We’re hoping to attract a truly local collection of chefs, restaurateurs and traders to occupy our custom-built shipping container kitchens – and bring a taste of independent Cardiff to the Bay.”

Chefs, restaurateurs and street food traders interested in taking on one of the permanent kitchens at Tiger Yard can get in touch for more information at [email protected]

The DEPOT team hopes to announce the full trader line-up for Tiger Yard in May, and throw open the doors to the venue in June this year.

To stay up to date with opening plans, follow www.instagram.com/tigeryardcardiff.