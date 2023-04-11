Cardiff Airport’s Revival Plans Gain Momentum with Key Board Additions

The airport experienced considerable setbacks amid the Covid-19 pandemic, but has been showing signs of recovery in recent times. The Board has been guiding the airport through a comprehensive five-year rescue and restructuring strategy.

These appointments will contribute to the delivery of those strategic plans.

Jonathan Stott, a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales, has recently taken over as the Finance Director and Company secretary and Andy Jones recently joined the Board of Cardiff Airport as a Non-Executive Director and has added responsibilities as Chair of the Audit & Risk Committee.

Jonathan brings his highly entrepreneurial and commercially minded leadership skills to the board following a 23-year career across a range of sectors including Corporate Finance, Banking & Insurance, Audit, Property Development and Transport. Jonathan qualified as a Chartered Accountant whilst working for PwC.

He also gained a valuable understanding of the cost challenges in the transport industry through working at Arriva Trains Group, where he helped to manage a portfolio of UK Rail Franchises. Jonathan is highly experienced in fund raising and delivering strategic projects and acquisitions, having worked closely with a broad range of finance providers, particularly Private Equity and Pension Funds.

Andy has enjoyed a career building an extensive working knowledge in senior leadership roles across a broad range of industries, both at board and executive levels.

Andy was most recently the CEO of the Port of Milford Haven which he joined in 2011 as Finance Director and was elevated to run the business in 2018. In 2022, Andy decided to put his experience to use in a different way and stepped down from his CEO role. Andy supports a Pembrokeshire business as an Independent Trustee for its Employee Ownership Scheme and remains passionate about the Future Generations activity in Wales with his support for the Commissioner’s Office. He also continues in his role as a Board Governor for

Pembrokeshire College.

Wayne Harvey, Chair of Cardiff Airport, said: