British Business Bank Supports Investor Readiness Programme for Tech Startups Across Wales

Tramshed Tech is known as the place to start and grow a business in Wales and their portfolio of incubator and accelerator programmes is expanding – the latest supported by British Business Bank.

Tramshed Tech’s award-winning Startup Academy has been a huge success in supporting early-stage tech startups with developing pitches, determining product market fit and building waiting lists. As a result, many of the alumni have gone onto raise significant investment following the academy.

The road to raising investment in Wales is not an easy one though, which is why Tramshed Tech has developed a hybrid programme designed specifically around Investor Readiness supported by British Business Bank.

The Investor Readiness programme is designed to equip pre-seed, post traction founders for their funding journey. This free 12-week programme is accessible to tech startups across Wales and will cover everything from thinking strategically about their funding journey, better understanding Angel Investors, structuring board meetings and maintaining momentum post investment.

The cohort will be supported through sequential learning over the 12-week period as well as mentorship, access to on-demand content and the opportunity to tap into Tramshed Tech’s network of entrepreneurs, scaling businesses, strategic partners, mentors and investors.

Week 12 culminates in Demo Day – an opportunity for the cohort to demo their tech and showcase their skills to a network of investors.

Following the programme, alumni gain access to an exclusive Tramshed Tech membership package to include discounted rates across Tramshed Tech locations in Cardiff, Newport and Barry and ongoing business support from both Tramshed Tech and their network of strategic partners.

The programme welcomes businesses from across Wales and registration for the Investor Readiness programme closes Friday 14th April, learn more and register your interest here.

Sophie Webber, Innovation & Partnerships Manager at Tramshed Tech said:

“We're thrilled to be spearheading the Investor Readiness Programme, with the support of the British Business Bank. This programme represents a crucial step towards providing much-needed funding support for innovative early-stage tech startups. By equipping these startups with the necessary skills, knowledge and mindset, we are not only helping them to prepare for investment but also empowering them to thrive. I am excited to be a part of this journey and look forward to witnessing the incredible growth and success of these startups in the future.”

With Jess Phillips, Senior Network Manager at British Business Bank commenting: