Emma Meets: Lloyd Powell, Head of ACCA Cymru/Wales

Emma Peterson, Director FinTech Awards Wales & Finance Awards Wales Meets:

Lloyd Powell,

Head of ACCA Cymru/Wales

In this series of ‘Emma Meets', Emma Peterson, Director of Recruit 121 Finance & Accounting Solutions, finds out more about the sponsors of the up and coming Finance Awards Wales 2023. Finance Awards Wales is designed to recognise, attract and invest in the talented finance professionals working in Wales, showcasing the best of the best in the finance industry. In this edition, Emma meets Lloyd Powell, Head of ACCA Cymru.

Tell me about yourself and career to date?

Before I joined ACCA (the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants) I worked in the University sector, focussing on building partnerships overseas and with local FE Colleges – helping to widen access to University education and offering opportunities to people locally and across the world to study and develop their careers.

I joined ACCA in 2016 and am the Head of ACCA Cymru/Wales. I love my job and am proud to work for ACCA, as the ACCA qualification can provide so many opportunities to work in all sectors of the economy, and a chance to make a positive contribution to business and society in general.

I grew up in Cardiff and still live here with my three daughters, aged 23, 18 and 18. When not ferrying them around, I love football (Cardiff City, Wales and CPD Inter Ifor), music (the Clash, Rolling Stones and Lush Buffet) and spending time with family and friends (ideally in the pub).

Can you give me an overview of your company and what you do?

ACCA is the global professional body for professional accountants.

We’re a thriving global community of 241,000 members and 542,000 students based in 178 countries that upholds the highest professional and ethical values.

We believe that accountancy is a cornerstone profession of society that supports both the private and public sectors. That’s why we’re committed to the development of a strong global accountancy profession and the many benefits that this brings to organisations, individuals and society.

Our qualifications develop forward-thinking professionals with the financial and business skills essential for the creation of sustainable economies and flourishing societies. Every day, ACCA professional accountants support people and organisations in making sound decisions and doing the right thing. We build public trust by creating an inclusive profession with people from all backgrounds, bound by a common global code of ethics and committed to updating their skills to meet ever-changing needs.

My role is to represent ACCA in Wales, which involves working with a wide range of partners, including members, students, employers across all sectors, the UK and Welsh Governments, Universities and Colleges and other business organisations – to maximise our influence, impact and reputation across Wales, building awareness of our reach and scope, and promoting the value of the accountancy profession to the Welsh economy.

What has been the biggest challenge the company has faced and how have you responded?

As with many organisations, the pandemic affected our business operations here in Wales and beyond, and needed adaptability by ACCA and also by our members, students and all our partners. The way that our internal teams came together and worked closely with a very wide range of partners to ensure that we could continue to deliver CPD, examinations and a wide range of support is a source of great pride to me.

How do you feel the Welsh economy will fare over the next 12 months?

Businesses and organisations of all sizes and in all sectors are facing huge challenges, including inflationary pressures, labour shortages and uncertain demand . This has caused a lot of uncertainty for businesses and organisations, in terms of their future planning and investment plans. That said, it’s important to try and be positive and focus on the dynamism, innovation and resilience across businesses in adapting and managing the current headwinds and looking to emerge stronger through 2023 and into 2024. An example of this is in the steps being taken by many businesses to reduce their carbon footprint and energy consumption, which as well as reducing costs, contributes positively to Wales’ net zero ambitions.

What plans do you have for your business in 2023?

Continuing to support our members through a range of events, continuing to work with learning partners to support our students, and continuing to bang the drum for the accounting and finance profession. We’ll continue to show the vital role that accountants can play in meeting the current and future challenges, and showing that a career in accounting and finance is rewarding, varied and exciting!

Why did you choose to sponsor the Finance Awards Wales 2023?

It is a fantastic opportunity to promote ACCA and to celebrate the achievements of our members, our students and the contribution of the accounting and finance sector to the Welsh economy. To see the success stories, even during very challenging times, shows the resilience of the sector and the fantastic and talented people who work in it.

If you have sponsored the awards previously what were your highlights from last year’s ceremony?

As ever, it was a great event and a lot of fun. A chance to celebrate success, catch up with old friends and make new friends. The highlight for me was managing to present an award without falling off stage (a constant fear) and emerging relatively unscathed from the host, Wynne Evans’ take downs….