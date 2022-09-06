Brace’s Bakery is Celebrating 120 Years of Baking in the Welsh Valleys!

Mark and Jonathan Brace, who are the 4th generation of this Welsh family business, are both delighted to be celebrating this momentous occasion.

Following an investment of over £4m this year, the business continues to be the number one bakery brand in Wales and we would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone for the generations of support that the people of Wales have given this iconic Welsh brand.

“Our 120-year history has been achieved with the commitment from four generations of the Brace’s family, continued investment, and our dedicated workforce. Over the years, the business has maintained a supply of bakery products from the local mining village of Oakdale to over time expanding to the wider area of Wales, the West of England, and our large export market. Our commitment and dedication will continue to be implemented with high-quality products and dedicated service. The future will see us maintain, and expand further as a major branded bakery supplier to all major national and independent retailers”

– Mark and Jonathan Brace

Brace’s Bakery is a fourth-generation family business established in the heart of the Welsh valleys in 1902. Originally commencing business in Pontllanfraith, then gaining the bakery franchise for the Oakdale Village Colliery. Brace’s currently resides in between two bakery sites – the Croespenmaen site and the more recent location at Pen-Y-Fan. Throughout the previous 120 years, continuous re-investment has seen the business expand beyond South-East Wales to become a national supplier of bread to all retailers and the food-service industry, with products also being exported to Europe and further afield. Today, we pride ourselves on being the number one branded bread supplier in South and West Wales, available at every major retailer. Brace’s is the only large-scale low-cost bread bakery in Wales.

In addition to our well-placed sliced bread range, rolls and buns are seen as an opportunity to increase product range and are a massive area of growth. At the beginning of last year, for Easter, we produced over 1.5 million ‘6 – pack Hot Cross Buns’ – From these incredible production results we decided it prudent that we invest to install a new roll/buns production line. This consisted of a 17m X 2.5 m travelling oven, automatic prover and spiral cooler and packaging machines with connecting conveyors, automatic de-panning, tray storage, roll make-up line and twin spiral mixers and the necessary ingredient feed system. This gave us an output of 18,000 rolls/buns per hour. Our recent investment cost four million pounds, which created over thirty new jobs here in the Welsh valleys.

Adding another line of products to our range has strengthened the business immensely. As the only recognised bread manufacturer in Wales, we must equip ourselves to meet the competitiveness faced by English manufacturers who service the Welsh market. Adding this line and continuing to invest in the industry is the only way to survive in this market.

By reaching such loyalty from our customers for the last 120 years, we have become a staple item in Welsh homes, and we intend to remain in these homes for generations to come.