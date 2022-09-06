Wrexham Aluminium Recycler Celebrates Impressive Safety Milestone

Wrexham based recycling firm, Hydro Aluminium, has reached another safety milestone. This week they marked the five year anniversary of operating without an accident.

During the celebrations, Managing Director Wayne Clifton praised the commitment and hard work of the workforce,

“Reaching five years accident free is an excellent achievement made possible by our highly skilled and dedicated team”.

He added,

“At Hydro, safety is our number one priority and a strong safety performance gives us our licence to operate and grow as a company.”

Investing to increase capacity and growing workforce

This year the company’s parent, Norsk Hydro, invested a further £2.4m in the Wrexham plant, taking their production capacity up to 70,000 tonnes per year. As a result, they have grown their skilled workforce, including the introduction of new engineering apprenticeship scheme in association with Coleg Cambria.

“None of this would have been possible without demonstrating that we have a safe workplace”

said Wayne.

Expanding the health and safety concept

The company has in recent years developed their wellbeing policy to include the four pillars of wellbeing, which extends the concept of safety at the plant.

Team member, Tracey Doyle, explained

“Not only do we focus on the physical aspect of health & safety, but other equally important elements such as mental, social and financial wellbeing. This balanced approach, together with the commitment of the entire team, has contributed to our impressive safety record.”

This latest achievement is one in a long list for the safety conscious company that is proud to wave the Welsh flag at group awards and events around the world.

Largest aluminium recycler in Wales

Recycling scrap aluminium requires about 5% of the energy used to produce primary aluminium, saving both energy and reducing greenhouse gas emissions. Wrexham’s Hydro Aluminium is the largest recycler of aluminium in Wales and is leading the low carbon agenda with their low carbon brand Hydro CIRCAL 75R.

Hydro CIRCAL is Hydro’s proprietary brand of recycled aluminium made with a minimum of 75% recycled, post-consumer aluminium scrap, and has a market-leading CO2 footprint of just 2.3 kg CO2e/kg aluminium or less.