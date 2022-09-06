Residents Rate Cardiff Care Homes as Two of the Top in Wales

Regency House and Shire Hall Care Home in Cardiff have been chosen by residents and their families as two of the Top 20 care homes in Wales.

The dementia and nursing homes on Mill Road and Dumballs Road currently have a review score of 9.9 and 10 out of 10 and won the prestigious title out of 1,024 care homes.

The award is based on reviews of the care homes on the UK’s leading reviews guide to care homes, carehome.co.uk.

Amanda Hopkins, reviews manager of carehome.co.uk, said:

“We now have nearly 250,000 reviews of care homes on carehome.co.uk so we can give people a real insight into what a care home and its staff are like. Our reviews reveal the quality of their care, activities, and nutrition as well as if the care home is value for money and the standard of their facilities. “Reviews of Regency House and Shire Hall Care Home show they provide an excellent standard of care and we would like to congratulate them on being a Top 20 care home in Wales. It is a huge achievement to be named as a top-rated care home by the residents who actually receive the care as well as their family and friends. “Choosing a care home can be daunting for both the person going to live there as well as their family, so we hope our awards which are given to the highest rated homes will help make the search easier.”

General Manager of Regency House, Georgiana Ionescu said:

“The whole team at Regency House feels very ecstatic of this achievement. It is such a delight to see how all our hard work is being recognised, put into words, and shared by our lovely residents and their families. I could not be prouder of the team!”

General Manager of Shire Hall Care Home, Karen Grapes said: