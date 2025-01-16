Boom Celebrates 30 Years with Executive Appointments and Channel 5 Commissions

Boom, one of Wales’s largest multi-genre production groups, has announced new executive appointments alongside two new shows for Channel 5 as it celebrates its 30th year in the industry.

In a newly created role, Angela Oakhill has joined Boom as Director of Operations bringing over three decades experience of managing companies and high-profile, unscripted programming and global brands. Most recently, Angela served as Director of Production at RDF, where she spent 14 years overseeing a diverse slate across Bristol, London, and Wales including Only Connect, Dickinson’s Real Deal, Tipping Point, The Crystal Maze, Eat Well for Less, and Shop Well for Less.

Also joining Boom this January is Elen Rhys as the newly appointed Head of Boom Kids. Elen is a former Head of Entertainment and Factual Entertainment, and Commissioner of Entertainment at pubcaster S4C. Prior to joining S4C, she was a producer, director and script writer of educational content and children’s programmes in both the English and Welsh language for the BBC.

Angela will support Boom’s MD, Nia Thomas, Director of Programmes, Rachel Evans, and Director of Development, Kate Devlin in their current roles; and Elen replaces Angharad Garlick, who steps down in February as Head of Boom Kids after 20 years in the role.

Boom has also announced recent internal promotions for Cai Morgan, now Head of Digital, Katie Fazackerley Mason, now Head of Production, Louise Harry, now HR Business Partner and Lowri Farr who has been promoted to Production Executive.

Nia Thomas, Boom MD said:

“I’m thrilled to welcome Angela and Elen to Boom. Angela’s impressive track record, expert vision and commercial acumen will be invaluable as we continue to grow the business. Elen’s editorial instincts, creativity and tenacity will also prove vital as we drive new projects into production. With the support of our newly promoted senior team, we look forward to taking the company from strength to strength. “I would like to thank Angharad Garlick for her invaluable contribution to Boom over the past twenty years. It has been an utter pleasure to work alongside her, and she leaves an extraordinary legacy.”

Boom has also announced two new documentaries airing on Channel 5 this year. The Motorway Pile-Up: Who's to blame? examines a multiple-vehicle collision on the M5 motorway near Taunton, Somerset on 4th November 2011. This feature documentary uses archive footage and contributor interviews to recall the moments building up to the collision, as well as examining potential causes of the crash and the eventual outcome of several investigations. The documentary was commissioned by Dan Louw, Commissioning Editor, Unscripted, Channel 5 & P+. Executive Producer is Maddi Knibbs and the documentary is produced and directed by Tom Weller with Katie Fazackerley Mason as Production Executive.

Summer on the Isles of Scilly is a 4 x 60-minute character-led observational documentary series narrated by Fern Britton. The Isles of Scilly might be just 28 miles off the coast of Cornwall, but they are a world away from mainland Britain with their subtropical climate, pristine powder white beaches and crystal-clear turquoise waters. There are 140 islands, only five of which are inhabited, but the whole archipelago is teeming with exotic flora, seal-lined beaches and diverse marine life which co-exist alongside a tiny, close-knit community of eclectic island folk as well as the flocks of tourists who chose to holiday on the Isles of Scilly. The series is a Boom/GroupM Motion Entertainment co-production for C5 commissioned by Kit Morey, Commissioning Editor, Unscripted, Channel 5 & P+. It was filmed, produced and directed by James Nutt with Ruth Binsley as Series Producer and Katie Fazackerley Mason as Production Executive. Sam Grace and Maddi Knibbs are Executive Producers for Boom with Deep Sehgal, Executive Producer for GroupM Motion Entertainment and Caroline Bourne, Production Executive for GroupM Motion Entertainment.