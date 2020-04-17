Bobath Childrens Therapy Centre Relocates to New Cardiff HQ

On behalf of Bron Yr Aur Properties, Savills and Cushman and Wakefield have sold 1 The Courtyard, Llanishen to Bobath Children’s Therapy Centre Wales, a Welsh children’s charity that provides specialist support and therapy to children and families across Wales living with cerebral palsy. The property, which extends to 13,500 sq ft (1,254 sq. m.), was sold for £1.35 million.

Bobath Wales intends to use the two-storey building as their new Therapy Centre, which will allow it to grow its services significantly in order to see more of the approximately 1,800 children in Wales who have cerebral palsy.

Jenny Carroll, Centre Director for Bobath Wales, comments: “Thanks to major grants from the Welsh Government and the Moondance Foundation, we are pleased to have been able to complete the purchase of The Courtyard. These are currently exceptionally challenging times for us as a charity, but this purchase has been in the pipeline for over a year and we are fortunate that we secured the grant funding to purchase the building. Our aim is to maintain our specialist, unique services for children and families living with cerebral palsy all over Wales.”

Neil Humphries, owner of Bron Yr Aur Properties, adds: “I am delighted that the building has been taken by Bobath Wales. They provide a fantastic level of support to children with cerebral palsy and their families in Wales and it has been a pleasure dealing with them over the last 12 months.”

Gary Carver, director in Savills office agency team in Cardiff, says: “We’re pleased to have been able to secure Bobath Wales as the new owner of 1 The Courtyard. They provide an important role and we are delighted to have sold them a property which will help them to continue to provide this vital service.”

Chris Terry, Cushman and Wakefield, continued: “The building is ideally suited for Bobath Wales. It benefits from excellent parking and is ideally located in Llanishen, benefiting from excellent road and public transport as well as being close to Cardiff Lifestyle Shopping Park where staff and visitors have a full range of occupiers including Marks & Spencer and Boots.”