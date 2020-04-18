Retailer Battling to Supply Food and Health Products for Nation’s Pets During Coronavirus Outbreak

The Coronavirus pandemic has not stopped a leading North Wales retailer from supplying vital food and health products for the nation's pets.

Farm and Pet Place – also trading as PetPlace – is still open for business, offering an online click and collect service along with delivery of online orders to its loyal customers and, more importantly, their animals.

The popular chain – which has stores in Abergele, Ruthin, Llangefni, Mold, Chirk and a headquarters in Mochdre – is asking customers to avoid visiting in groups, to adhere to social-distancing restrictions and use card or contactless payments for health and safety.

They have also shortened opening hours at several sites and were closed over the Easter weekend to give staff a well-deserved break.

The Covid-19 outbreak may have delayed their 50th anniversary celebrations but Managing Director Sion Pritchard – who has himself been with the company for 20 years – says they will continue to remain positive.

“Like most businesses we have had to adapt and look at new ways of working so we can deliver essential food and supplies to our customers and their pets,” said Sion. “It has been a very manic period and we've been inundated with online orders for delivery across the UK, so we are busy ensuring stocks are high and the warehouse is well-resourced. “It's important to remember that while we as people are affected by these circumstances, the health and wellbeing of our pets is just as vital. “It's not been easy – and it's the same for everyone right now – so we hope people continue to stay safe and we will do all we can to get your pet products and food to you as quickly and efficiently as possible during this difficult time in all of our lives.”

Sion added:

“The response from regular customers and the public has been astounding, and we would like to thank people for all of their support. “It's been all hands on deck and will continue to be for weeks to come, but we will meet that challenge head-on.”

The company has instructed customers not to buy in bulk and encourages them to use the online delivery or click and collect services for the foreseeable future, with signature-free deliveries in place to guarantee social distancing.

For more information, call 01492 542662 or visit the website: www.farmandpetplace.co.uk. There will also be regular updates on the Farm and Pet Place and PetPlace social media channels.