BNW Celebrates International Women’s Day with Special Edition

It's been more than 100 years since women across the world started celebrating a day just for them, with International Women's Day (IWD) growing out of the labour movement to become an annual event recognised by the United Nations.

Today IWD's reach is enormous as its mission to create a gender-equal world that is free of bias, stereotypes and discrimination is celebrated across all areas of life – but none more so than in the business sector.

To mark the day, Business News Wales has gathered Welsh businesswomen and leaders to find out what International Women's Day means to them, how Wales is moving the dial on gender equality and what still needs to be done.

In Wales, Chwarae Teg is the charity inspiring, leading and delivering gender equality. Its manifesto set out our vision for how the next Welsh Government can deliver a gender-equal Wales where all women, of all backgrounds, can fulfil their potential and achieve equal outcomes.

Chwarae Teg points out that women are paid less on average – Wales still has a gender pay gap of 12% – and women are four times as likely as men to be out of work because they are looking after the family and home. And, as with most other countries, we have fewer women in decision-making positions, both in politics and in the workplace.

Chwarae Teg chief executive Cerys Furlong writes for us on how every decision made can be a step closer to a gender-equal Wales.

Tramshed Tech is today launching its ‘So she did…' series of audio discussions to shine a spotlight on trailblazing women with three fascinating chats with Welsh women leaders. Listen to Jess Phillips, Enterprise Innovation Manager at Tramshed Tech and Sophie Howe, Future Generations Commissioner for Wales on how the choices we make today can shape a more resilient, diverse and equal Wales and the world for future generations here. Then explore a fascinating discussion between Louise Harris, Co-Founder and Director of Tramshed Tech and Big Learning Company, and Mel Godfrey, Director of Education and Lifelong Learning at Cardiff Council, about transforming the curriculum and how we can continue to improve the landscape for girls and women in education and as they move into employment here.

Lucy Hopkins, Communications Manager at Tramshed Tech also chats with Sarah Merry, Deputy Leader, Cabinet Member for Education, Employment and Skills at Cardiff Council about overcoming challenges and seizing opportunities as a women in business and politics as well as the impact of Covid-19 in regard to education, employment and skills.

Ambition North Wales' Communication and Engagement officer, Erin Gwenlli Thomas, discusses how talks about how the group is encouraging women into STEM, while her colleague Sara Jones, procurement and social value manager at ANW, tells us why women should think about careers in procurement. Openreach's Nia Morris, Head of Client Partnership, reflects on her 10 years with the organisation here.

Hannah Waters, BGF, a lead investor in Wales, tells us how women investors offer a valuable perspective, while Cardiff Capital Region reveals how senior female figures at the heart of business and community life feel about International Women's Day and why celebrating differences and embracing diversity across all our demographics is ultimately the key to genuine inclusion.

CBI Wales Chair Kathryn Roberts offers her insight into why building a talent pipeline for women is good for the economy, while Welsh female startup founder Laura Mallows offers insight for aspiring women entrepreneurs. You can also read about how women are starting a record number of new companies in Wales, how International Women's Day is inspiring talks about careers with gender imbalance, what the future hold for the FemTech industry, and discover whether work keeps you young. On the subject of education, you can also read about how the National Training Federation for Wales is hosting three discussions during the month focused on achieving gender balance and diversity in apprenticeships.

In the charity sector, Paula Abbandonato, Director of Miss Wales, discusses how its charity, Beauty with a Purpose, is helping to empower women, and discover how #FelMerch conference (transl. ‘Like a girl’), held over the weekend (5-6 March), at the Urdd’s residential centre in Cardiff Bay inspired, supported and empowered young women between 16-25 to get involved in sports.

Business News Wales's staff is majority female and women staff talk about what International Women's Day means to them here.