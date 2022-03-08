Podcast – Unlocking 5G in Education

Unlocking 5G in Wales is a new podcast series which explores how 5G Wales Unlocked is using the power of technology to revolutionise rural industries and improve the connectivity of communities across Wales.

In this episode host Carwyn Jones talks to Lucy Jacquin, Head of Client Partners at BT Enterprise, and Louise Juliff, STEM Coordinator for Blaenau Gwent County Borough Council, about how 5G can help the education sector, in particular technological aids for schools.

Unlocking 5G in… Education focuses on the new immersive classroom, brought to Ebbw Vale by 5G Wales Unlocked partners BT, Cisco, Jam Creative Studios and Blaenau Gwent County Borough Council.

The immersive classroom offers a 360-degree educational experience, allowing children and young people to ‘dive’ into scenes such as a plant cell or the surface of a planet.

Interactive learning has also proven popular with students, who say they get the most out of classroom environments that are more hands-on.

This immersive style of learning has been proven to engage children with additional needs, as well as being a great tool for explaining complex to pupils of all ages and abilities.

The immersive classroom is 5G-enabled which allows for immersive and rich media content to be shared live, interactively across a network. This could extend the reach of education providers into areas with poor socio-economic conditions.

Interested in learning more about the benefits of 5G in Wales? Join the FREE Unlocking 5G in Wales event on 16 March.

