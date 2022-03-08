Showcasing the Best of Welsh Business

DEFAULT GROUP

New Store and New Jobs for Troedyrhiw

B - Original Content Merthyr Tydfil
SHARE
,

Ten new jobs are going to be created in Troedyrhiw when a new convenience store opens on Bridge Street in June 2022.

Local shop owners Rej Singh Sohanpal and his wife Daisy Sohanpal already run the popular Londis store and Post Office on Merthyr Road in the village. Work is now underway on their latest venture which will provide the local community with a modern convenience store and off-license selling groceries and fresh bakery products. Finance has been provided by the Development Bank of Wales with a loan from the Wales Business Fund.

Rej and Daisy said:

“We have worked hard to build up our existing business on Merthyr Road and spotted the opportunity to expand our business by opening a second store that is close to the local schools and will offer the community a modern shopping experience right on their doorstep. We also hope to launch an online delivery service for local people.

“The funding from the Development Bank means that we have the finance to complete all the necessary work and bring this previously run-down shop back to life. We’re looking forward to creating more local jobs for local people and providing a much-needed service for the local community.”

The Sohanpal’s had already benefitted from the Covid-19 Wales Business Loan Scheme in 2020 so repayment terms for this latest loan have been adjusted accordingly to ensure a flexible and tailored approach.

Daniel Kinsey is a Portfolio Executive with the Development Bank of Wales. He said:

“Investing in small businesses is an essential part of our commitment to supporting communities and business owners who are offering key services and creating jobs for local people. We’re helping lots of businesses who first came to us for support during the Covid pandemic who now need follow-on finance as they recover and plan for the future. The Sohanpal’s have a proven track record in retail having run the local Londis store since 2005 so it’s a pleasure to now support them as they grow their business in Troedyrhiw.”

The £204 million Wales Business Fund is financed by the European Regional Development Fund, the Welsh Government and the Development Bank of Wales. Loans, mezzanine finance, and equity investments are available for deals between £50,000 and £2 million with terms ranging from one to seven years for small and medium-sized businesses (those with fewer than 250 employees) based in Wales, or willing to relocate to Wales. 

 

SHARE

Over the past 6 years, Rachel has been working specifically within the digital marketing space and has worked with some of the country’s top brands. During this time, Rachel was a key attribute to the success of our sister product, Recruitment Buzz, which has firmly established itself as one of the leading publications within the Recruitment sector. Drawing on her knowledge and experience, Rachel has developed a genuine understanding of how content can engage and compel an audience.

Having a passion for travel and culture, Rachel left her hometown of Cardiff to pursue studies and travel and after several years away, Rachel returned to Cardiff and firmly established herself within the development of Business News Wales. Rachel is now responsible for every aspect of web management, marketing and overall production of the Business News Wales brand.

Having learnt some invaluable skills within the marketing industry, Rachel is often called upon for her skills and knowledge of WordPress, HTML, email marketing software, Photoshop design and social media tools.
 

Related Articles

 