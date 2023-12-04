Big Self-Catering Houses Added to Gwbert Holidays with Free Coffee West Wales Coast

Gwbert Holidays have added two large, new-build properties to their collection bringing the total up to 11 stunning holiday homes on the Cardigan Bay coast in West Wales.

Sleeping 13 and 15 guests, Tŷ Ynys and Tŷ Môr are ideal for multi-generational family breaks or a group of friends planning a break together. They’ve been finished to a high standard with light and airy contemporary interiors and boast a spacious hot tub and swim spa.

Both are kitted out with luxury features including complimentary *Fab Four Coffee at the press of a button from the smart WMF bean-to-cup coffee machine to kick start the day. Come evening, make the most of the spectacular Gwbert sunsets by cooking up a storm on the BBQ while watching the sun go down and sit around the firepit reminiscing on the days activities. There is also an electric car charging point (extra).

Conveniently, The Gwbert Hotel & Flat Rock Bistro and The Cliff Hotel & Spa are just a short walk away should you prefer not to cook or treat yourself to a spa treatment.

Situated in the village of Gwbert on the banks of the Teifi Estuary, both holiday homes have stunning sea views and are a perfect launch pad for exploring the unspoiled beauty of the Ceredigion coast and nearby Pembrokeshire beaches.

Prices for a Gwbert Holidays stay are from £610 for a short break through Rare Hideaways, a member of the Welsh Rarebits Collection, www.rarebits.co.uk or call 01570 470785. Tŷ Môr along with the majority of the Gwbert Holidays collection are dog friendly.

* Fab Four Coffee was founded by former Welsh rugby players James Hook, Lee Byrne and Shane Williams. It started as a passion for coffee before leading to a business opportunity. Prior to Fab Four Coffee, the Wales and British & Irish Lions players spent almost all of their time together, so when the day came to go their separate ways, they found a way to still work together, and that is when Fab Four Coffee was born.