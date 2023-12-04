Little Donkeys to Carry the Spirits of Walkers on Christmas Charity Challenge

Little donkeys will carry the spirits of walkers on a Christmas charity challenge.

Moel Famau Donkeys are to be joined by dozens of participants dressed as Santa Claus for a hike up and down the Flintshire destination, one of the highest hills in the Clwydian Range.

They are aiming to raise thousands of pounds for Cherish Wrecsam, a parent support group linked to the Special Care Baby Unit (SCBU) at Wrexham Maelor Hospital.

Mathew Davies, owner of the family-run business, which launched in the pandemic and offers experiences for visitors – including the opportunity to share one-to-one walks and care for the miniature Mediterranean animals – hopes the Charity Donkey Dash will become an annual winter event.

He and his family were supported by Cherish when one year-old son Morgan was born prematurely at the SCBU and wanted to show them their support.

“This event is to thank them and to do something that will bring a smile to people’s faces at what can be a difficult time of year for many people, especially those being cared for in hospital,” he said. “People taking part will accompany our wonderful donkeys Nansi, Rosie, Tilly, Blodwen, Polly and Bess, so it’s going to be a very unique occasion. “And throughout December we will have dates where children can meet Father Christmas and the donkeys, as well as enjoying festive gatherings in the stable with complimentary mince pies and mulled wine. “There will be something for everyone to enjoy, so please wrap up warm and we look forward to seeing you soon!”

The walk takes place on Sunday December 10 from 10am onwards. Tickets are £15 per adult, to include a red Santa suit, and £5 per child.

For more information and to book your place on the Charity Donkey Dash, visit the website www.moelfamaudonkeys.co.uk and follow them on Facebook at @moelfamaudonkeys.

Visit www.cherishwrecsam.weebly.com for more on Cherish Wrecsam.