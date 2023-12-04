GS Verde Group Announce Record Deal Activity and Group Revenue in 2023

GS Verde Group, the multidiscipline corporate advisory business, has reported record M&A deal activity in 2023 resulting in record revenue growth in the same period, with over £2m of additional revenue achieved in comparison to the same period in 2022.

GS Verde Group evolved into a multidiscipline corporate advisory business in 2016. The Group specialises in providing end to end advisory services to corporates, businesses and individuals looking to buy, sell or raise investment in relation to business activities. Corporate law, corporate finance, tax, due diligence and other legal and accountancy advisory matters are covered by the range of services within the Group.

During the course of 2023, GS Verde Group has recruited 20 additional employees and made a further 10 senior promotions across its offices in Bristol, Cardiff, and Dublin. Notably Lorna Bolton was promoted to become a senior director at Group level, Joel Dunning took up the role of Head of Tax & Accounting and Mike Fenwick and Lauren Couch were promoted and recruited to lead director roles in Cardiff and Bristol respectively.

Technology entrepreneur Gavin Johns also joined the strategic Board of GS Verde Group as non-executive Chairman.

In addition to the organic hires and promotions, the Group acquired an additional business into the group in the early part of 2023, making the successful acquisition of Integrated Finance & Technology (now GS Verde Ireland) in Dublin. This step expanded the geographic reach of GS Verde Group and maintained offices in both the UK and the EU.

Experian MarketIQ recently recorded GS Verde Group as the most active dealmakers in Wales, uniquely occupying this ranking in both the corporate legal and corporate finance Experian rankings (the only firm to do so).

The success of 2023 is seen by GS Verde Group as an ideal launch pad for further growth in 2024 with several exciting plans in motion which are set to be announced in Q1 2024.

GS Verde Group founder and CEO, Nigel Greenaway said:

“2023 has been another great year. It is exciting to see the year-on-year growth from 2021 and 2022 continue and accelerate in 2023. We have significant plans and opportunities to further accelerate our growth in 2024 as we look to increased market share, additional strategic hires, and new acquisitions to broaden our geographic reach.”

The GS Verde Group are the business-focused experts in getting deals done. Offering legal, finance, tax and communications services, GS Verde Group’s multidiscipline, one-team approach streamlines the M&A process, augmenting the traditional reality of corporate transactions to increase success.

