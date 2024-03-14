BAFTA Winner Lowri Morgan Announced as Ambassador in Cerebral Palsy Awareness Drive

Welsh children’s charity marks Cerebral Palsy Awareness Month with the announcement of a new ambassador, BAFTA-award winning presenter and athlete, Lowri Morgan.

Cerebral Palsy Cymru is delighted to welcome Lowri Morgan as its newest ambassador.

Lowri is a renowned adventurer, international sporting events broadcaster, ultra-endurance athlete, coach and motivational speaker.

Cerebral Palsy Cymru is a national centre of excellence that provides specialist therapy and support to children and families across Wales living with cerebral palsy.

Lowri first got involved with Cerebral Palsy Cymru last year she compered its Better Start Ball at the Parkgate Hotel, an event which raised almost £20,000 in one evening for the charity’s early intervention service.

Lowri joins a distinguished list of ambassadors including Matthew Rhys, Mark Lewis Jones, Bonnie Tyler and Welsh Paralympian Olivia Breen.

Lowri Morgan commented:

“I am honoured to be an ambassador for such an incredible charity. It has been humbling to find out more about the challenges families living with cerebral palsy experience every day, as well as the transformational difference therapy and support can make. I hope that, through my involvement, I can help raise awareness of cerebral palsy, and of the brilliant work Cerebral Palsy does across Wales. I look forward to getting started and to helping the charity raise vital funds to enable more families to benefit from its life-changing services.”

The announcement of Lowri’s appointment as ambassador comes as part of the charity’s celebration of Cerebral Palsy Awareness Month, a four-week awareness campaign during which Cerebral Palsy Cymru aims to help people learn more about cerebral palsy and the services it offers to children and families across Wales.

“We are delighted that Lowri is joining our team of incredible ambassadors” says Marie Wood, Director of Fundraising & Communications at Cerebral Palsy Cymru. “Lowri is known for achieving the impossible! She earned a top ten finish in the gruelling Amazon Jungle Ultra Marathon, and she holds the fastest known time for the 333 Challenge – three ultra-marathons (150-miles), over three of Wales’ most iconic peaks, in three days. This makes her a fitting ambassador for a charity that is also pushing boundaries, aiming high and supporting families to help their children overcome daily challenges and reach their full potential.”

Looking to the future, Lowri will be taking part in Cerebral Palsy Cymru’s upcoming ‘A Question of Pushing Boundaries’ fundraising event where she will be entertaining and inspiring guests with stories of her epic adventures and her thoughts on motivation, goal setting, discipline, and teamwork.

Lowri added:

“I am really excited to share my personal experiences with our guests and hopefully inspire them to believe in themselves, to take up a personal challenge or take a step out of their comfort zone – as well as raising funds for this wonderful cause.”

Alongside this, Lowri will be volunteering her expertise and providing training, guidance, and support to the 5 runners who will be selected over the coming months to run the 2025 London Marathon in aid of Cerebral Palsy Cymru.