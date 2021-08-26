Awards’ Sponsorship Deal Aims to Inspire

A flagship awards ceremony which recognises the achievements of inspirational women across Wales has welcomed a headline sponsor aboard for its 2021 ceremony.

Transport for Wales has cemented its commitment to gender equality, diversity and inclusion by supporting the Chwarae Teg Womenspire Awards 2021 – celebrating those making a difference around the nation.

The gender equality charity runs the event to highlight and champion the contributions of remarkable women from all walks of life.

The ceremony will be broadcast online from 7pm on Thursday 30 September, across ITV Cymru Wales’ Facebook Live and Twitter. Last year the event drew in over 30,000 viewers and again promises to be an epic night of online entertainment – with videos of finalists’ inspirational stories and performances from women artists. It will be co-hosted by ITV Cymru Wales’ Andrea Byrne and actor and presenter Elin Pavli-Hinde.

Cerys Furlong, Chief Executive, Chwarae Teg, said:

“Womenspire is an awards ceremony like no other, and we are delighted that Transport for Wales has joined us as headline sponsor. This demonstrates that Transport for Wales is passionate about helping women to achieve and prosper, and thanks to its support, at Womenspire 2021 we can do even more to showcase our incredible finalists. “Together we can also shine a light on the organisations working towards making gender equality a reality in Wales and share their stories with some of the most engaged and proactive women in Wales and their employers.”

Emma Eccles, Head of HR Transformation, Transport for Wales, said:

“The Womenspire awards are a fantastic opportunity to recognise women’s accomplishments and contributions. “We’re proud to support the awards and highlight the work of Chwarae Teg, and what other organisations across Wales are doing to create an environment for everyone to succeed. Supporting the awards shows our own commitment to creating that environment at Transport for Wales and helps to inspire and encourage our own people. “We value diversity – it makes us stronger, helps us understand our customers better, make better decisions and be more innovative. Everyone’s different and has their own perspective so we’re building a diverse team that mirrors the communities we serve. Through this we’re determined to be one of Wales' leading inclusive employers. “Achieving gender equality across our organisation is an important aspect in creating a positive working environment for everyone, as well as leading to better delivery for our customers.”

Tickets for the Chwarae Teg Womenspire Awards 2021 can be booked for free, with a donate option, at https://buff.ly/3qV1Zrr.