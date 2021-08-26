New Beef Farming Programme to Help Shape Future of the Sector in North Wales

A new beef farming programme will help learners develop industry recognised skills

Organised and delivered by Coleg Cambria Llysfasi, the Sustainable Beef programme includes suckler and dairy beef production systems and is supported by market leaders.

The programme is tailored to the land-based college – based near Ruthin in Denbighshire – and will provide learners with a broad range of input through a series of specialist talks and workshops, site visits to farm businesses and practical training.

Dewi Jones, Farm Manager at Llysfasi, said:

“There are many opportunities for progression. “Beef production is a vitally important part of farming in Wales so it will be great for Llysfasi students to have access to this course as part of their studies. “It will include hands-on experience of monitoring beef cattle, from birth to finishing, right here on the college farm.”

There will also be talks and discussions with experts in the agriculture arena, information on career pathways available following completion, and learners will play a role in helping to deliver a unified approach to improving the beef sector supply chain, which will in turn have a positive impact on quality, production and sustainability.

Among the organisations supporting the initiative are BeefQ, Blade Farming, Hybu Cig Cymru, Farming Connect, Denbighshire County Council, Genus ABS, ABP UK and Stabiliser Cattle Company.

Sessions will take place virtually and in person when safe to do so, with Coronavirus health and safety measures in place.

Rhian Jones, Lecturer for the beef programme at Llysfasi, said the agenda will run parallel to the existing curriculum from this September and add value for learners and people already working in agriculture.

She added:

“It is so important learners have the opportunity to network with industry and gain current and relevant key information and knowledge, they will get plenty of skills and experience at Llysfasi studying this programme.”

For more information, visit www.cambria.ac.uk/llysfasi and follow @colegcambria on social media.