Award-Winning Hospitality Student Receives Cardiff Business Club Bursary

Cardiff Business Club has awarded a £500 bursary to a student to support her blossoming career in hospitality.

Ruby Pile is a former Cardiff and Vale College (CAVC) student, studying there for a HND in Hospitality Management. Earlier this year she won Best in Nation at WorldSkills Lyon 2024.

Ruby was presented with the bursary at Cardiff Business Club’s dinner held at CAVC’s The Classroom restaurant.

She said she planned to use the bursary towards her studies or to help her with her ambition to travel the world to expand her experience and knowledge of hospitality management.

Business News Wales spoke to Ruby about her bursary win.

Ruby, who works at the prestigious Michelin-star Restaurant Hywel Jones at Lucknam Park Hotel and Spa, competed as part of Team UK in the WorldSkills International Finals – commonly known as the ‘Skills Olympics’ – in the Restaurant Service category. She completed her studies at CAVC last December, while still in training for the competition.

Ruby started her WorldSkills journey while studying Level 2 and 3 Hospitality courses at CAVC, before progressing on to the HND in Hospitality Management. With the support of CAVC staff, she regularly competed in regional and national skills competitions, and also found employment with Lucknam Park while studying at the college.

Ruby, from Newport, is now studying International Hotel and Hospitality Management at Cardiff Metropolitan University.

Phil Jardine, chairman of Cardiff Business Club, said:

“It’s important to us that, as well as supporting our members with valuable networking and connections, we are also giving back to our community. Last month we raised £1,000 for Wales Air Ambulance, and we’re delighted to be able to follow that up with this bursary. “Ruby has already achieved so much and her career is only just getting underway. She is a real inspiration to other youngsters and is a credit to CAVC and to Cardiff Met. We wish her well with her ambitions and look forward to hearing about her next steps.”

Sharon James-Evans, CAVC Principal, said: