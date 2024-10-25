Award Winning Engineering Academic to Kick-Start University Inaugural Lecture Series

An award-winning Engineering academic will share her insights into providing an inclusive education which positively impacts individuals, communities and the wider economy in a public lecture, which is taking place next month at Wrexham University.

Professor Anne Nortcliffe, the institution’s newly appointed Dean of the Faculty of Arts, Computing and Engineering, is kick-starting the University’s Inaugural Lecture Series, with her lecture entitled ‘Engineering inclusivity in STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering Art, and Maths), How?’ – which is taking place on Tuesday, November 5 from 5pm.

The lecture will provide audience members with an insight into how you can actively contribute to creating an inclusive community and consider solutions to problems that benefit society, as well as regional and national economies.

Professor Nortcliffe is a nationally recognised academic, having won awards for her contributions to gender diversity in construction and engineering.

Speaking ahead of the lecture, Professor Nortcliffe said:

“I’m pleased to be the very first academic to start this new lecture series taking place at the University. “Inspiring and educating the next generation of Engineering, Computing and Arts graduates through delivering a diverse and inclusive curriculum and learning environment is my top priority and the driving force for my role, which is why I’ve chosen this particular subject matter for this lecture. “I want audience members to come away from it feeling energised, inspired but also enlightened as to how an inclusive learning environment and delivery for the STEAM subjects can provide solutions to problems in our wider society. It’s about empowering learners from all walks of life. “I’m incredibly proud to work here at Wrexham University, where students from all backgrounds are provided with the support they need to thrive and succeed in higher education.”

The University’s Inaugural Lecture Series provides an opportunity to celebrate the academic careers and achievements of the institution’s newly appointed professors. It is a significant milestone in an academic career, highlighting their development, showcasing their scholarly and research expertise in their field and reflecting on their personal journey in academia.

They are public and free to attend for staff, students, partners, as well as members of the community.

Frances Thomason, Head of Research Services at Wrexham University, added:

“Wrexham University is at a significant stage of its development, with a number of new senior leaders being appointed at the University. “The Inaugural Lecture Series will provide an opportunity for our staff, students and our local businesses and community to welcome new colleagues and hear about their academic journeys so far. “It’s a pleasure to welcome Professor Nortcliffe to the University and speak at our first inaugural lecture of the year on such an important and inspiring topic in higher education.”

Click here to book your free place on Professor Nortcliffe’s upcoming lecture