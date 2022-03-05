Ambition North Wales is working with local partners including M-SParc, Bangor Univeristy and others to reach out to young people who have left North Wales for education or work.

Keeping young people in the region is a key driver to Ambition North Wales’ vision, recognising that young people are essential to a connected, sustainable, resilient future for North Wales.

In this first edition of a new series from Ambition North Wales, host Bethan Williams-Price and guests discuss the importance of keeping young people in North Wales.

Attracting Young People Back to North Wales from Business News Wales on Vimeo.

Guests on this discussion include:

Sian Lloyd Roberts – Regional Skills Programme Manager, Ambition North Wales

Sian currently leads and manages the Regional Skills Partnership and Welsh Government contract, working with industry and education providers in the region. She is passionate about North Wales, especially her home county of Ynys Mon, and works to provide opportunities that will keep young people in the region.

Liam Evans-Ford – Executive Director, Theatre Clwyd

Liam is passionate about keeping young people in the region and is on ANW’s Business Delivery Board. Before moving to Clwyd Liam worked for York Theatre Royal as Associate Producer, and General Manager at Sheffield Crucible Theatres. He has set up two production companies in London, both of which deliver work across the world. Liam is part of the Wales Arts Health and Well-being Network Steering Group, The UK Theatre Workforce Group and is the Chair of Creu Cymru – the membership organisation for live performance theatres and arts centres in Wales.

Nia Haf – Frân Wen | Adra (franwen.com)

The Welsh language theatre company for young people from North West Wales. The company creates multi-disciplinary theatre with a focus on what it means to be a young person in North West Wales today.

Jade Owen – Llwyddo’n Lleol

Llwyddo'n Lleol 2050 is a Welsh Government funded project run by Menter Mon that aims to challenge the perception that you have to leave north Wales to succeed in your career. Through the project Menter Mon promotes local opportunites and supports young people to live and work in the area. More than 35 young people have already received support through the scheme – many of these have gone on to establish businesses or have accepted permanent jobs in the area. The emphasis of Llwyddo’n Lleol is on entrepreneurship, employability and skills development.