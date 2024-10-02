Applications Open for Start-Up Accelerator Programme

The Business Wales Accelerated Growth Programme is now accepting applications for its 10-week immersive Start-Up Accelerator Programme, set to launch in January 2025.

The programme will provide a series of virtual sessions to deliver a comprehensive, rapid start-up experience. Participants will receive step-by-step guidance on turning their ideas into fully operational businesses, with tailored support designed to help them acquire paying customers and develop a sustainable business model.

This accelerator is open to all Wales-based aspiring entrepreneurs with a pre-revenue business idea. The business idea should aim to achieve over £1 million in annual turnover and create 10 full-time jobs by 2029, with potential export opportunities. Support is also available to help overcome barriers to participating in the programme.

The cutting-edge programme will also leverage the power of Artificial Intelligence (AI) to enhance creativity and market research, reduce time to market, and boost efficiency.

The programme offers a blend of webinars, masterclasses, and one-to-one mentoring sessions conducted by business role models and business growth experts. Networking is a cornerstone of the programme, with peer-to-peer sessions designed to facilitate business growth and offer invaluable insights. Participants will also benefit from PR opportunities designed to raise business profiles and drive rapid growth, with the programme culminating in a high-profile awards event.

Richard Morris, Programme Director of the Business Wales Accelerated Growth Programme, said:

“The Start-Up Accelerator Programme is uniquely positioned to fast-track business development by providing valuable, tailored learning opportunities from industry experts. “This programme provides the tools and expertise needed to navigate the challenges of starting a business and will help participants build a sustainable support network, which is crucial for long-term growth. “Leveraging AI will equip participants with cutting-edge digital tools and techniques to thrive in today’s competitive business landscape. “I am excited to see the next wave of Welsh entrepreneurs emerge from this programme, ready to make their local and global mark.”

Richard Selby, Chair of the Institute of Directors (IoD) Wales and a judge for the accelerator programme’s awards, said:

“Wales has always been a nation of innovators and entrepreneurs, with a rich history of turning bold ideas into thriving enterprises. “The entrepreneurial spirit here is incredibly strong, and the Business Wales Start-Up Accelerator Programme offers a fantastic opportunity for aspiring business leaders to harness that spirit and turn their ideas into successful companies.”

Applications for the programme must be submitted by Monday, October 28th, 2024. The accelerator will commence on Tuesday January 7 2025 and run until Friday March 14 2025.

Anyone interested in taking part can register their interest here.