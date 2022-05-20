An Opportunity for Employers in North Wales … to Voice Their Skills Needs to Welsh Government

The Welsh Government are set to produce a three-year regional skills and employment plan to better understand the challenges, issues and the opportunities in terms of skills and employment that employers in the region are faced with.

In this audio interview, Cath Morris-Roberts, Senior Skills Delivery Officer at Ambition North Wales talks to Business News Wales about why it’s so important for employers across North Wales to engage and have their input into this influential survey.

Interview Highlights