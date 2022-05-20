An Opportunity for Employers in North Wales … to Voice Their Skills Needs to Welsh Government

The Welsh Government are set to produce a three-year regional skills and employment plan to better understand the challenges, issues and the opportunities in terms of skills and employment that employers in the region are faced with.
In this audio interview, Cath Morris-Roberts, Senior Skills Delivery Officer at Ambition North Wales talks to Business News Wales about why it’s so important for employers across North Wales to engage and have their input into this influential survey.
Interview Highlights
- Over the last couple of years, there's been a huge change in the way people work. the types of jobs on offer and more importantly, perhaps the skills now required by industry to drive forward their businesses in a post-pandemic world.
- The survey is for employers of all sizes and sectors across North Wales.
- It's an opportunity for employers to have their voice heard on the future of skills, training and workforce development.
- When completing the survey, employers will be involved in our Employment and Skills Plan, which we will start to deliver at the end of this year until 2025.
- The purpose of that plan is to ensure that Welsh government are informed of the skills that are required in North Wales and where their funding needs to be allocated in order to fulfil the skills demands identified.
- So it's hugely important that employers do involve themselves through this survey.
- There are other ways that an employer can engage with us, with the plan, not just through the survey. We will be holding workshops between now and June.
- The survey should only take up to 10 minutes to complete and is available in both English and Welsh