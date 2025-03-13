Amentum and Cardiff University Partner to Deliver Advanced Cybersecurity Capability

Amentum – a global leader in advanced engineering and innovative technology solutions – has teamed up with Cardiff University to deliver advanced cyber security capability.

The collaboration provides hands-on skills training from basic cyber hygiene to advanced control system security and has also developed special laboratory techniques to test system vulnerability in a safe and secure environment.

“We’re seeing more and more industries embracing connected devices to generate data in their modernisation efforts around predictive maintenance and intelligent asset management,” said Amentum Group Director Matthew Morgan. “However, connecting assets means that they increase the risk of cyber attack, so they need to effectively protect their networks and also train their people to cope in this new environment.”

Cardiff University is recognised by the UK’s leading technical authority, the National Cyber Security Centre, as an Academic Centre of Excellence in both research and education. The university leads the Wales Cyber Innovation Hub, which brings academia and business together to deliver excellence in the development of cyber security capability, while Amentum’s cyber and digital team, based in Cardiff, is growing to meet rising demand across the UK and globally.

The learning materials, content and testbed designs are a culmination of many months’ collaboration between industry and academia, fusing together both cutting-edge know-how and real-world practical experience in the critical national infrastructure markets.

Professor Pete Burnap of Cardiff University, Director of the Cyber Innovation Hub, has visited Japan with Mr Morgan to establish an international cyber capability development offer in Tokyo to support the UK and Japan Governments’ Hiroshima Accord.

Prof Burnap said: