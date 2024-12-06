A Sketchbook For Swansea’s Future: Urban Splash Unveils City On The Beach

A new sketchbook has been unveiled today, exploring concepts for seven key sites across Swansea.

Created by award-winning regeneration company Urban Splash, appointed as Swansea Council’s strategic partner in 2021, the sketchbook outlines an initial vision under the umbrella banner of City on the Beach.

Urban Splash describes the publication as an invitation to the people of Swansea to help shape the city’s future.

Jonathan Falkingham, co-founder of Urban Splash and alumnus of Swansea’s Gowerton School, explained:

“We’re thrilled to share this vision with the people of Swansea. “This is an invitation to engage, and we’re eager to hear from local people, and potential partners who can work with us in making this vision a reality. Under the City on the Beach banner, we aim to spark conversation about these seven distinct areas while revitalising Swansea as a whole, creating a seamless city-and-beach experience.”

At the heart of the proposals is Swansea Central, where the first phase of development has received planning permission. This will include a five-storey, 47,964 sq ft public sector hub, featuring retail or restaurants at ground level and commercial office space above.

Swansea Civic Centre is another key element, with a vision for a City Waterfront district that positions Swansea’s five-mile beach as the city’s defining attraction, drawing visitors while creating a vibrant place to live, work, and relax.

Also included is the Hafod Copperworks site, which it is hoped will become a destination for active leisure and heritage-led visitor attractions.

Cllr Rob Stewart, Swansea Council Leader, added:

“A regeneration programme worth over £1bn is unfolding in Swansea to transform our city into one of the UK’s best places to live, work, study, enjoy and visit. “A huge amount has already been achieved including the opening of Swansea Arena, the reopening of the Palace Theatre building and major investments in the look and feel of areas like The Kingsway and Wind Street, but there’s also so much more to come. “This includes our partnership with Urban Splash that will see even more sites in Swansea regenerated for the benefit of local residents and local businesses. “People will continue to be kept informed and will have many opportunities to provide feedback as these proposals progress.”

Additional sites include St Thomas, envisioned as a green wildlife corridor with riverside homes; Salibridge, a modern coastal community near the city centre; Oxford Street, a mixed-use city centre site; and The Promenade, offering seafront apartments as the final piece of the vision.

Swansea Council selected Urban Splash as strategic partner following the company’s 30 years of regeneration experience across the UK.

Jonathan Falkingham concluded:

“We position ourselves as a long-term stakeholder, prioritising longevity in our designs and working with great partners on the ground to deliver something that will stand the test of time. “Places are about people, so alongside sustainable, modern designs, we also nurture nature, culture, and community – the elements that create long-term value. This ethos underpins the sketchbook for Swansea, and we are excited to engage with local stakeholders as we work together to bring this vision to life.”

The PDF of the sketchbook can be viewed here