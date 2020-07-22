2.8% Pay Increase for Doctors and Dentists in Wales

Health Minister Vaughan Gething has announced a 2.8% pay uplift for doctors and dentists in Wales.

The increase is in line with the recommendations of the 48th Report of the Doctors and Dentists Review Body (DDRB) which was laid before Parliament this week.

Mr Gething said:

I am pleased to announce that I will accept the recommendations of the Doctors and Dentists Review Body in full. This includes a base increase of 2.8% to all groups of doctors and dentists. This increase is well-deserved recognition for our hardworking doctors and dentists, and their contribution to the NHS in Wales. The Welsh Government is committed to supporting our NHS workforce, who have once again proved their dedication and commitment by delivering excellent health care in very difficult circumstances recently.

The 2.8% increase is for all groups of doctors and dentists, including consultants, doctors in training, speciality and associate specialist (SAS) doctors, salaried GPs and dentists.

The uplift in pay for contracted GPs and dentists is part of overall contract changes and the Welsh Government will be engaging with the representative bodies.

Mr Gething added: