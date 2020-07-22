How a Medtech Firm Answered the NHS’s Call During Covid-19

Signum Health reports a six-fold increase in the number of contract wins compared with pre-Covid 19 numbers

Demand for digital diagnostics and social prescribing services by healthcare providers has significantly increased since the Covid-19 pandemic, as the NHS looks at alternative ways of caring for its patients during lockdown.

Among those to answer the call is medtech company Signum Health, which has won six contracts to supply its digital solutions since the beginning of 2020.

Founded by former public health worker Victoria Norman, the Caerphilly-based company is one of a handful helping healthcare providers UK-wide make the move to online service delivery, and has seen its technology and services more in demand than ever.

Victoria explained:

“I don’t think this rate of change and the embracing of new technology within the NHS would have happened were it not for the Covid-19 pandemic. Hospitals and health services found themselves unable to carry out their day to day work and looked around for alternatives, which is where medtech companies like ours have stepped in.” “The word unprecedented has been bandied around a lot in the past six months, but it is very true in the world of medtech. The NHS has needed to adapt and quickly; it faced a challenge like no other and turned to technology to help.”

Victoria added:

“I don’t think the health service will ever be the same after Covid-19, both in terms of how it has dealt with the pandemic and how patients and practitioners alike have had to use more digital services as a matter of course, due to necessity. “Digital diagnostic, online appointments and social prescribing services will now increasingly become the new norm.”

With a “more than medicine” approach, Signum Health has developed a digital health shop, where health care providers can access and pick and choose blocks of service to suit their patient’s needs from Signum’s platform to create their own virtual health service.

Health blocks that Signum Health offer include social prescribing – giving patients access to non-clinical services such as weight loss support, or supporting those socially isolated – to an online dermatology referral and diagnosis tool, as well as a range of health and wellbeing tools, providing general advice and encouragement to patients. All of the referrals and data from each block of the platform is then recorded in the patient’s medical records, or to a central point.

It has recently delivered an all-Wales online STI platform in conjunction with Public Health Wales, to ensure continuation of sexual health services during COVID-19.

i-navigator, Signum Health’s digital social prescribing service, has been awarded a contract to supply primary healthcare services in Cornwall and is soon to be rolled out in the Midlands too. Signum’s tele-dermatology module, which provides online dermatology referrals, has partnered with other health tech companies to provide remote diagnosis and digital health services through its different platforms.

Victoria added: