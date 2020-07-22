Applications Open for Funding Award for Students with Welsh Connections

Did you know that there is an award which supports prospective students with Welsh connections to study at the Royal Agricultural University (RAU)?

With £4,500 on offer to undergraduates and £3,000 for postgraduates, the Sir Emrys Jones Memorial Trust Award is in memory of William Emrys Jones, the son of a Welsh hill famer, who was a leading figure in the rejuvenation of agricultural production after World War II, and probably had a greater influence on British farming than any other individual. He was knighted in 1971, becoming Sir Emrys Jones, and joined the RAU two years later as Principal.

He was so committed to the RAU, that he left money in his will to create the Sir Emrys Jones Memorial Trust Award which support students with Welsh connections through their education at the RAU.

There are a range of courses available at the University including business, environment, food, equine science, rural land management and real estate, as well as agriculture.

The award is open to both undergraduate and postgraduate students from the UK, EU and overseas. Undergraduate students are eligible for funding up to £4,500 over three years, subject to terms and conditions. Postgraduate students individual awards may be given up to £3,000, normally for one academic year only.

Applications and references for the Sir Emrys Jones Memorial Trust Award for 2020 must be received by the University by 15 August.

Lewis Bebb, from north Wales, is the current RAU Student Union President, and studied International Business Management. He said:

“This award allowed me to focus on my studies without having to worry about the financial side of university. I loved my time at the RAU. The best part is the contact you get with the lecturers – it is a small community meaning you get to know them personally. The University also provides great networking opportunities for the future.”

Gwenllian Price, from Swansea, who studied BSc (Hons) Applied Farm Management, said:

“The Sir Emrys Jones Memorial Trust Award gave me a real financial boost and I would definitely recommend the RAU to other people. It is in a great location with a real sense of community. Staff and students have a fantastic understanding of farming and the future of the agricultural industry.”

From its location in Cirencester, Gloucestershire, the RAU is an easy journey from Wales, with the M4 providing a speedy link. Cardiff is less than 90 minutes away, with Brecon and Swansea about two hours by road.