1 in 3 Freelancers will Struggle to Pay their Tax Bill

New research by IPSE (the Association of Independent Professionals and the Self-Employed) shows that over a third (37%) of freelancers are worried they will struggle to pay their tax bill because of the financial impact of the pandemic.

Seven per cent say they will not be able to pay at all, while another 12 per cent said they will have to borrow to pay it – either friends and family (4%), through a loan (3%) or with their credit card or overdraft (5%).

As a result, over half of freelancers (57%) say their tax bill this year will squeeze their personal finances, with a quarter (26%) saying it will have a “strong negative impact”.

The government has put two key measures in place to mitigate the impact of this year’s tax bill: Time To Pay allows freelancers to spread tax payments throughout the year and it has also said it will waive penalties for late tax returns. However, IPSE’s research shows nearly half (48%) of freelancers had not heard of either of these measures.

Andy Chamberlain, Director of Policy at IPSE (the Association of Independent Professionals and the Self-Employed), said: