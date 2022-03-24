Zipline and Luge Run Development in Swansea Aims for 2025 Opening

Despite the global pandemic having delayed progress, Geoff McDonald, Chief Executive Officer of Skyline Enterprises, says design work and land assembly is on-going.

Proposals also include F&B offerings and a panoramic viewing platform on Kilvey Hill with views across Swansea Bay as part of an attraction which is aiming to open in 2025.

Positive discussions with Swansea Council continue to take place alongside the potential for Skyline Enterprises to work with another private sector developer to add a digital, immersive element to the attraction.

Mr McDonald said:

The pandemic has inevitably delayed progress, but design and land assembly is ongoing as we work towards completing our due diligence. Positive discussions continue to take place with Swansea Council and other partners, with an aim for the attraction to open in 2025. Now that we're emerging from the pandemic, we hope to accelerate our preparations for this exciting scheme, which could also now include a digital element to add to the visiting experience. We remain keen and committed to being part of the £1bn regeneration programme that's already under way in Swansea.

Skyline Enterprises run two resorts featuring cable car rides and other attractions in New Zealand, as well as luge parks in Canada, South Korea and Singapore. The cable car attraction proposed for Swansea would be the company's first outside New Zealand.

Standing 193 metres tall, Kilvey Hill in Swansea enjoys views over Swansea Bay, the marina, SA1, the city's emerging Copr Bay district, the Liberty Stadium and the historic Hafod Morfa Copperworks site.

Further information about the company can be found on its corporate website at www.skylineluge.com/en/corporate