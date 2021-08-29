Ystadau Awards 2021 – Do You Have What it Takes?

It’s that time of the year again and the Ystadau Awards are back! These awards share and reward collaboration that has been taking place across the public estate in Wales.

Ystadau Cymru (formerly known as the National Assets Working Group) encourages excellence in active management of the Welsh public sector estate through strategic collaboration and good practice guidance.

There are a number of different categories that you could enter your business into, including:

Creating Economic Growth

Here you must demonstrate how you have used the publicly owned estate to create economic growth such as creations of jobs, homes etc. Greater value will also be attached to those projects which have achieved economic growth through some element of collaboration.

Environmental sustainability

This is defined as responsible interaction with the environment to avoid depletion or degradation of natural resources and allow for long term environmental quality. Here you must demonstrate how your project has achieved environmental sustainability through collaboration.

Delivering Innovation

Examples of delivering innovation include: use of new technologies; embracing new ways of working; finding new solutions to significant challenges (e.g. Covid-19 responses). Greater value will also be attached to those projects which have achieved innovation through some element of collaboration.

Delivering Social Value

Examples of delivering Social Value include: Projects involving the public estate that have made a significant impact on the community they serve; Projects that embed Social Value as part of procurement processes (beyond normal expectations); Projects that use the public estate in a way that is tailored to local needs and priorities; Projects that have demonstrated how equality and diversity issues have been addressed through taking a social value approach

There will also be an additional award for an overall winner!

Your applications must be submitted by 11:59pm Sunday 3 October or it will not be counted. Here are some things to consider in your application;

How have you adapted or created workplaces to support staff and/or user wellbeing?

Describe how the project shows innovation, not just the daily requirement in maintaining services. It must take the future into account and the judges want to hear about new approaches you have used to make the project a success.

Make the Well-being of Future Generations Act and the Five Ways of working central in your application and consider how you meet each of the Five Ways See link https://www.futuregenerations.wales/about-us/future-generations-act/

State how you have made collaboration work, developed relationships and maintained them.

How you have improved services and provided positive outcomes for staff and citizens not just for now but in the future.

Painting a picture of what best practice looks like so others can follow and see what is achievable.

Why not check on last year’s winners in Edition 3 of the YC Newsletter?

There’s not much else for us to say than good luck! We look forward to *hopefully* seeing your work at the Ystadau Awards 2021.

To apply click here